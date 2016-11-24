Sports round-up

Basketball: Former pro basketball star Dennis Rodman (picture, right) has been charged with driving the wrong way on a California highway and forcing another car to swerve into a concrete dividing wall before he left the scene, prosecutors said. The Orange County district attorney’s office said it brought the hit-and-run charges against Rodman this week in connection with the July 20 incident in Santa Ana. The case represents the Hall of Fame player’s latest brush with the law. He faces up to two years in jail if convicted, and was ordered to appear in court on January 20.

Rugby Union: All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa will miss Saturday’s clash with France in Paris after receiving a one-week suspension following a dangerous tackle against Ireland last weekend. Fekitoa, who scored two tries in his side’s 21-9 victory in Dublin, was cited following the high tackle on Simon Zebo. A statement from World Rugby said a three-man independent disciplinary hearing had found that Fekitoa’s tackle had been reckless rather than intentional although it would have merited a red card. The France fixture is New Zealand’s final action of the autumn internationals.

Doping: Canadian law professor Richard McLaren will deliver his final report into state-sponsored doping in Russian sport on December 9 at a downtown London hotel, the World Anti-Doping Agency said. The much-anticipated report is expected to provide more details on an elaborate doping scheme operated by Russia at the 2014 Sochi Olympics that McLaren outlined in his original report released in July. That report led WADA to recommend the entire Russian team be excluded from August’s Rio Olympics.

Cricket: India have forfeited three matches of the International Cricket Council Women’s Championship for failing to play scheduled fixtures against Pakistan amid ongoing political tension between the South Asian rivals. Cricketing ties between the nuclear neighbours are currently stalled, and the men’s teams have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India at the end of 2012. The decision means India will miss out on automatic qualification for the 2017 World Cup in England.

Motor Racing: The Canadian Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead next June after organisers reached an agreement in principal with the sport’s commercial rights holders, Montreal mayor Denis Coderre said on Twitter. The race was one of three, along with Brazil and Germany, listed with an asterisk against it as subject to confirmation on the sport’s provisional 2017 calendar. Formula One’s 86-year-old commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been pushing for improvements to the circuit but told reporters earlier this month he was hopeful the race would remain on the calendar.