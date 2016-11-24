Malta team play the Guards in Flemish Farm friendly

The two teams at Flemish Farm with Lord Patrick Beresford.

A team representing the Malta Polo Club recently travelled to Flemish Farm, in Berkshire county, England, to play a match against the Guards Polo Club.

The fixture was originally scheduled to be played in Malta earlier this year but bad weather forced the cancellation of that game. In view of this, chief executive officer Neil Hobday and his Guards Polo Club invited Karl Galea and his players from Malta to Flemish Farm for a friendly match at their facilities.

The two polo organisations are closely associated as the president of the Flemish Farm, the Duke of Edinburgh, learned to play the sport in the late 1940s at the Malta Polo Club.

The Hildon Guards beat the Malta Polo Team 7-3 at the Castle Ground but the afternoon was much more about the camaraderie and history of the two clubs than the competition. The Malta team included Galea, Julian Mamo, Martin Arrigo and Desmond Mizzi. Hildon Guards were represented by Kassem Shafi, Roddy Matthews, Anthony Fanshawe and Tunde Karim.

In addition, the game was played in memory of Christian Heppe, the founder of Hildon Mineral Water and a long-time supporter of the sport and Guards Polo Club.

Lord Patrick Beresford presented the prizes including the Polo Maga-zine’s Most Valuable Player award to Mamo. Galea then made a presentation, on behalf of Malta Polo Club, to Hobday.