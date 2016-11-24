Advert
Thursday, November 24, 2016, 10:21

Malta team play the Guards in Flemish Farm friendly

The two teams at Flemish Farm with Lord Patrick Beresford.

The two teams at Flemish Farm with Lord Patrick Beresford.

A team representing the Malta Polo Club recently travelled to Flemish Farm, in Berkshire county, England, to play a match against the Guards Polo Club.

The fixture was originally scheduled to be played in Malta earlier this year but bad weather forced the cancellation of that game. In view of this, chief executive officer Neil Hobday and his Guards Polo Club invited Karl Galea and his players from Malta to Flemish Farm for a friendly match at their facilities.

The two polo organisations are closely associated as the president of the Flemish Farm, the Duke of Edinburgh, learned to play the sport in the late 1940s at the Malta Polo Club.

The Hildon Guards beat the Malta Polo Team 7-3 at the Castle Ground but the afternoon was much more about the camaraderie and history of the two clubs than the competition. The Malta team included Galea, Julian Mamo, Martin Arrigo and Desmond Mizzi. Hildon Guards were represented by Kassem Shafi, Roddy Matthews, Anthony Fanshawe and Tunde Karim.

In addition, the game was played in memory of Christian Heppe, the founder of Hildon Mineral Water and a long-time supporter of the sport and Guards Polo Club.

Lord Patrick Beresford presented the prizes including the Polo Maga-zine’s Most Valuable Player award to Mamo.  Galea then made a presentation, on behalf of Malta Polo Club, to Hobday.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Juve qualify after stormy 3-1 win at...

  2. Sevilla vs Juventus offers intriguing...

  3. Leicester reach Champions League last 16...

  4. Tricky weather makes Malta leg very...

  5. Iniala unveiled as Valletta’s new shirt...

  6. United to extend Ibrahimovic's contract

  7. Lazio – a force to reckon with

  8. United investigate security breach after...

  9. Buoyant City seek knockout spot at...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed