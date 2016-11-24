Higgins knocks out ‘friend’ Borg in York

Three-time champion John Higgins progressed to the second round of the Betway UK Championship, in York, yesterday following a 6-3 win over Malta’s Alex Borg.

Higgins has won back-to-back tournaments at the China Championship and the Champion of Champions event in Coventry.

The Scot said on World Snooker’s Official YouTube channel: “I did not play great, but obviously a win is a win.

“I am quite friendly with Alex Borg on the tour and it is tough to get yourself up when you are playing one of your mates.

“It was looking touch and go at one point, Alex should have gone 3-2 in front and I managed to nick it, which probably changed the game.”

Ireland’s Ken Doherty is out following a 6-0 defeat by Noppon Saengkham while Liang Wenbo, runner-up in 2015, scored two centuries in his 6-1 victory over Kurt Dunham.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Open winner Mark King was docked a frame at the UK Championship after forgetting his cue following the interval and arriving back late.

King went on to suffer a 6-2 first-round defeat by Sam Craigie. The latter edged a tense seventh frame 77-65 to move to the brink of victory which he wrapped up with runs of 62 and 72 in the next frame.