Didier Bugeja steals show in Ġnejna

The Island Car Club’s third round of 2016/17 championship took place recently at Ġnejna.

The weather was warm and skies were clear with a light sea breeze. Once all race officials were in place and all safety officers and equipment were ready, the guest classes switched on their engines and racing got under way.

Mark Micallef, in his Avon Tyres Radical Pro Sport, was once again fastest overall, clocking an impressive time of 35.193 and shaving over a second off his first timed run.

Keith Camilleri, driving his reliably quick Radical Fracht Malta, followed closely in second with an equally impressive time of 35.394.

Third place went to Zach Zammit in his Empire Evo Urban Jungle, stopping the clock at 36.043.

Didier Bugeja was the star of the day as he won multiple categories .

Bugeja drove his Peugeot 106, sponsored by Snow White Meat and Poultry, faultlessly to top the bill as fastest front wheel drive and fastest saloon.

He also won his class in the process in 41.313 followed by his brother Roswell Bugeja in his Group 3 Peugeot 205.

Teddy Aquilina also had a great day at the wheel of his Cosworth-powered Escort, clocking 42.312 to emerge as the fastest veteran and fastest four-wheel drive on the day.

Warren Sammut showed significant improvement, grabbing the honours as fastest rear-wheel drive in his Cosworth-powered Escort in 43.091.

The fourth round of the hillclimb championship will be held on December 4.