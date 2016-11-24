Announcements

CASHA. On November 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, of Swieqi, aged 60, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his wife Miriam, his son Mark and his fiancée Michaela, his daughter Lorraine and her husband Mark, his mother Frances, his sister Carmen and her husband Tony, his aunt Carmen, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, November 25, at 1.30pm for St Julian’s parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family vault at St Andrew cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Mater Dei and Puttinu Cares. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. On November 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARYANN of Luqa, aged 52, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her parents Ġovanna Antida and Anthony, her brother Albert, aunties and uncles, cousins, many relatives, friends and her colleagues at the Central Bank of Malta. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 2.30pm for St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and the Malta Community Chest Fund, Valletta, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CINI – Lieutenant Colonel GEORGE R. CINI, MBE. On November 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his very sad loss his wife Margaret, his daughter Mary Ann, his son Peter Paul and wife Simona, grandson Adam and great-granddaughters Naomi and Sky, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, November 25, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

D’AMICO. On November 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, née Azzopardi, passed away peacefully. She will be deeply missed by her husband Gaetano, her daughters Patricia and husband Alister and Natasha and her husband Maurizio, her grandchildren Andrea, Martina, Maria Evelyn and Leonardo, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said this morning at 8am at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to convey their special thanks to the staff of Casa San Paolo, Buġibba. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DARMENIA GRECH. On November 23, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, THÉRÈSE, aged 84, formerly of Paceville, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Rose Distefano, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence on Saturday, November 26, at 7.45am for Our Lady of Good Counsel church in Paceville where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On November 23, Ursola sive Lina née Grech, aged 81, widow of Joseph Micallef, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Marie-Josette and her husband Natalino Agius, her grandchildren Laura, André and his girlfriend Francesca, her sisters and her husband’s brothers and sisters, cousins, many relatives and friends. The funeral leaves the Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Friday, November 25, at 3pm for Gozo Cathedral, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Mary cemetery, Victoria. Donations to the Arka Respite Centre, Għajnsielem, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BALANI – ROOPWANTI. Treasured memories of our dearest mother, today the 28th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Hari Om.

CARBONARO – LUCY. On the 10th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. William and Gay, Pawl and Stephanie.

CARUANA. In loving memory of my dearest mother ADELINA on the sixth anniversary of her death. Greatly missed by her son Joe and his wife May, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

QUATTROMANI – LAURA. In ever loving memory of a most precious mother on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her children Graziella, Mariella, Fernando and Marina, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

XUEREB – BRIAN. In loving memory. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Danielle and Sacha.

XUEREB – BRIAN. A very dearly loved brother, on his 25th anniversary. May he rest in eternal peace. Monica, Gordon, Norman, Patrick and all the family.

Lost

Syrian passport 004096567 belonging to Fares Hamed. If found, please phone 9954 7959, or contact the nearest police station.