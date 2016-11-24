Advert
Thursday, November 24, 2016, 14:08

Watch what happens when an e-cigarette explodes in man's pocket

An e-cigarette dramatically exploded in a man's pocket in a New York wine store.

The cigarette went off in fireworks fashion, injuring the man and giving him one more reason to give up smoking. 

