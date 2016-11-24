Underpants hero tells of brief encounter with fleeing crash driver

Daniel McConnell said he was lying in bed at home in the Brisbane suburb of Hendra at 2am local time today when a car slammed into the front of a neighbouring takeaway, which had closed for the night.

Photo: Facebook

"I've come outside and I've seen all of this commotion over here and I was in me jocks," Mr McConnell told Australian Broadcasting Corporation referring to his briefs.

He said he saw the driver run away and gave chase.

Mr McConnell said: "All I had was me undies on and he started to take off up the street and I said 'what are you doing, mate?' and I started following him. He's like: 'Don't be a hero."

He said he returned home to grab his keys then gave chase again in his car, still nearly naked.

Police arrived and Mr McConnell flashed his headlights to grab their attention.

Queensland state police acknowledged that Mr McConnell had directed them to the street where the 35-year-old driver was arrested.

The driver will appear in court in January charged with unlicensed driving, police said. More charges are possible.