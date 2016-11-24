Advert
Service with a smile as Obama offers Thanksgiving fare to veterans

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama served traditional Thanksgiving food at the Armed Forces Retirement Home.

The Home is an independent agency in the Executive branch and provides residences and related services to retired members of the Armed Forces.

This is the final Thanksgiving that Obama will mark as President of the United States. Earlier he took part in the traditional Turkey pardoning event at the White House.

