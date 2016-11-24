Service with a smile as Obama offers Thanksgiving fare to veterans
US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama served traditional Thanksgiving food at the Armed Forces Retirement Home.
The Home is an independent agency in the Executive branch and provides residences and related services to retired members of the Armed Forces.
This is the final Thanksgiving that Obama will mark as President of the United States. Earlier he took part in the traditional Turkey pardoning event at the White House.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.