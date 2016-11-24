Today's newspapers in review
The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.
Times of Malta says that according to a leading medicine importer, the long-awaited morning-after pill would be available in pharmacies in the coming weeks. In another story, it says that as from 2019, vocational and applied learning programmes will be introduced in a bid to reduce the number of 16-year-olds leaving obligatory schooling without any qualifications.
The Malta Independent says Mosta cat killer Nicholas Grech said in a letter to the newspaper that the unfounded accusations against him were intended to damage his reputation and for the police to portray him as a mental monster in court and with the public.
L-Orizzont leads with the secondary schools reform announced yesterday through which students will be offered a selection of vocational and applied subjects, apart from the traditional academic subjects, as from 2019.
In-Nazzjon says the GRTU is satisfied with the proposals announced by the Nationalist Party for small and medium enterprises.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.