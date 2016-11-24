Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says that according to a leading medicine importer, the long-awaited morning-after pill would be available in pharmacies in the coming weeks. In another story, it says that as from 2019, vocational and applied learning programmes will be introduced in a bid to reduce the number of 16-year-olds leaving obligatory schooling without any qualifications.

The Malta Independent says Mosta cat killer Nicholas Grech said in a letter to the newspaper that the unfounded accusations against him were intended to damage his reputation and for the police to portray him as a mental monster in court and with the public.

L-Orizzont leads with the secondary schools reform announced yesterday through which students will be offered a selection of vocational and applied subjects, apart from the traditional academic subjects, as from 2019.

In-Nazzjon says the GRTU is satisfied with the proposals announced by the Nationalist Party for small and medium enterprises.