Sentenced yesterday, arraigned again today
An unemployed 31-year-old man from Georgia who was yesterday jailed for 15 months, alongside his father, after the two were found guilty of two thefts from private residences in Ghajnsielem, was today arraigned before a magistrate in Malta and accused of a series of thefts.
Valeriani Shengelia, 31, was accused of stealing cash and jewellery from four private residences in St Paul's Bay and an apartment in St Julian's. The thefts took place between February 2013 and September 2016.
The accused, assisted by an interpreter, pleaded not guilty.
The accused was assisted by legal aid lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar.
Inspector Fabian Fleri prosecuted.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.