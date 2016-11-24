Sentenced yesterday, arraigned again today

An unemployed 31-year-old man from Georgia who was yesterday jailed for 15 months, alongside his father, after the two were found guilty of two thefts from private residences in Ghajnsielem, was today arraigned before a magistrate in Malta and accused of a series of thefts.

Valeriani Shengelia, 31, was accused of stealing cash and jewellery from four private residences in St Paul's Bay and an apartment in St Julian's. The thefts took place between February 2013 and September 2016.

The accused, assisted by an interpreter, pleaded not guilty.

The accused was assisted by legal aid lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar.

Inspector Fabian Fleri prosecuted.