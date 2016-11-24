Qormi baker accused of PL club brawl is back behind bars

A man who was granted bail by the Magistrates' Court following his alleged involvement in a brawl at the Labour Party Club in Qormi on November, 6 had his bail revoked today following an appeal filed by the Attorney General.

Alfred Galea, a baker from Qormi, stands accused of the attempted wilful homicide of Alfred Felice in a stabbing incident involving third parties.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud had granted the accused bail against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €20,000.

The Attorney General filed an appeal to reverse the granting of bail, a request that was upheld by a criminal court of appeal presided by Mr Justice Giovanni Griscti.

The court ordered the accused to be remanded in custody since there were several important witnesses who were still to give evidence.

Lawyers Giannella de Marco and Gianluca Caruana Curran are counsel to the accused.

Lawyer Edward Gatt appeared parte civile.

Inspector Roderick Agius prosecuted.