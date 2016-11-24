Advert
Porte des Bombes to turn red in memory of the people killed for religious beliefs

Part of an international initiative

Porte des Bombes will turn red between 7 and 11pm tomorrow in memory people killed for their religious beliefs.

This illumination is taking place on the day of the launch in Malta of a major report published by the international Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) warning that religious freedom is under threat in one in five countries around the world.

It is part of an international initiative by ACN to raise awareness of religious persecution.

Brazil’s R4edeemer statue, the Trevi fountain in Rome and key religious buildings throughout the UK, including Westminster Abbey, have also been lit up in red.

