Paceville masterplan consultation period extended again

An overwhelming response from residents have led the Planning Authority to extend the public consultation process in relation to the Paceville masterplan by two weeks.

Planning Authority officials are holding individual meetings with residents. Through these meetings, residents are given the opportunity to receive clarifications to any of their queries and get their feedback recorded as part of the public consultation process.

The consultation will now close on December 9. The original deadline of November 4 was first extended to November 25.

This renewed extension will give the public, stakeholders and residents the opportunity to review the masterplan in its entirety. This extension will also meet the request made by the Parliamentary Committee who asked for an extension of time to prepare its position for the Planning Authority’s executive council to consider.

The masterplan is a working document on which the public is being invited to give their input. It will then be modified, taking into consideration the feedback received. The draft plan will then have to be re-issued for a second round of public consultation. A separate consultation period is also envisaged with respect to the strategic environment assessment.

The framework outlines a new holistic approach to planning in Paceville, assessing the merits of development proposals within the context of public services, infrastructure and the built environment while looking out for residents and neighbouring localities.

The public can read and give feedback on the masterplan through the authority’s website www.pa.org.mt/pacevillemasterplan.