PA approves revamp of Is-Suq - neighbours object to roof terrace

A model of how the old market building will look like.

A revamp of the Valletta market, known as Is-Suq tal-Belt, have been given the go-ahead by the Planning Authority's planning board with six votes to two.

The first phase of the market’s restoration has been completed, with the building having been shelled out - retaining its walls and unique roof structure.

The board this afternoon discussed the use of the building, which will include four floors: a basement floor hosting fresh produce stalls, a ground level with restaurants, a lounge area on the first floor and an open air dining terrace at the topmost floor.

This afternoon, the planning directorate recommended the proposal for approval, however, it noted that a Commuted Parking Payment Scheme fine should be imposed. This was handed down, because although the building itself will not have any parking places,the restored market would need the equivalent of an additional 20 parking spots.

During his presentation, architect Philip Micallef noted that in the 1880s there had been resentment by residents who saw the structure of the building being too modern.

This afternoon, two residents present for the public hearing also objected to one particular alteration to the building.

While they appreciated the restoration and rehabilitation of the place, they voiced concern that the open-air terrace would create noise disturbance and decreased privacy for neighbours.

Mr Micallef noted that the roof terrace had already been recessed 11 metres from what was originally planned.

If it were up to him and the client – Arkadia Ltd – he would enclose the topmost area, restraining the noise.

The recent structures within the old market building have now been removed.

At the beginning of the year, Parliament approved the transfer of the building to Arkadia Ltd for 65 years. The company is planning to spend €10.5 million to redevelop the place by the third quarter of next year.

Maria Micallef, from Arkadia, noted that agreeing to recess it further could set back the project, which was tied to a deadline, while it could also have an effect on the commercial viability of the project.

The permit was approved on condition, among others that the architect provides a proposal for the enclosure of the viewing terrace, and also design alterations that would see a glass railing being replaced by one made out of wrought iron.

