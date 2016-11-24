Advert
Thursday, November 24, 2016, 21:29

Muscat: One of Labour's major electoral promises will be a new mass trasportation system

One of Labour's biggest promises in the 2018 general election will be infrastructural development with a particularly focus on mass transportation, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said this evening.

Replying to questions on Xtra on TVM, the prime minister indicated that the emphasis would be on an underground system and said that in the same way as Labour had made and kept major promises on the generation and cost of electricity, it would also make and keep promises on the infrastructure and transport. 

Dr Muscat also stressed that the general election would be held when it is due, in 2018.

He was interviewed by Saviour Balzan.

