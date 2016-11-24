Magistrate brings heated sitting to abrupt halt

The hearing of libel proceedings instituted by Labour financial administrator Joseph Cordina, Carmelo Scerri and Martin Fenech against former minister Tonio Fenech was abruptly suspended today as the sitting became heated.

The case stemmed from a press conference during which Mr Fenech had alleged that the former Labour financial administrator was directly involved in the Enemalta oil scandal.

Under cross-examination, Mr Fenech explained that before he was minister between 2008 and 2013, he had been employed as auditor with PWC, a position which exposed him to the world of finances and fiduciary companies.

During the press conference, he had retaliated to Labour allegations linking officials of the PN administration to the oil scandal by declaring that Mr Cordina was involved in Aikon Ltd, owned by oil trader George Farrugia.

Mr Fenech declared in court that after becoming energy minister in 2010 he had received a detailed report by the Auditor General who had been commissioned to investigate the alleged scandal.

"Did you investigate? You had a direct interest as energy minister," questioned Dr Paul Lia, appearing for the applicant.

Mr Fenech quipped "I was a minister not the police. I could not substitute the work of all the ministers and the entire government."

Several times Dr Ian Spiteri Bailey, appearing for Mr Fenech, had to intervene to point out that the cross-examination was to be limited to the facts of the allegedly defamatory press conference. "The raison d'etre behind this lawsuit is not to embark upon an investigation into the oil scandal."

Dr Lia noted that he could have asked for the removal of the report presented by Mr Fenech from the records of the case. This, the lawyer alleged, had been commissioned privately by the Farrugia family and had not been sworn.

The court was told that the report had been handed by Mr Fenech to the Commissioner of Inland Revenue for investigation.

As the argument between the parties and their lawyers began to escalate, the court presided by magistrate Francesco Depasquale brought the sitting to an abrupt halt and ordered all parties to leave the courtroom.

Lawyers Ian Spiteri Bailey and Joseph Zammit Maempel appeared for Mr Fenech.

Lawyer Paul Lia appeared for the applicants.