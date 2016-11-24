Advert
Thursday, November 24, 2016, 20:19

Low-cost airline to operate Malta - Bordeaux service

Spanish low-cost airline Volotea is to operate a service between Malta and Bordeaux, France, between March and the end of summer next year.

The service will initially be once weekly when launched in March, rising to twice weekly between the end of June and the end of August. An Airbus A319 aircraft will be used.

The airline recently also launched a Catania-Malta service in competition with Air Malta and Ryanair.

