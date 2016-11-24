Low-cost airline to operate Malta - Bordeaux service
Spanish low-cost airline Volotea is to operate a service between Malta and Bordeaux, France, between March and the end of summer next year.
The service will initially be once weekly when launched in March, rising to twice weekly between the end of June and the end of August. An Airbus A319 aircraft will be used.
The airline recently also launched a Catania-Malta service in competition with Air Malta and Ryanair.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.