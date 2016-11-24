Jailed for stealing car

Two men were today jailed for two years each after they were found guilty of stealing a car and driving it in a negligent manner.

Ethiopian Mohamed Ahmed Dahir and Somali Abdinasir Farah Ali, both 20, admitted to stealing the vehicle from Munxar but both denied driving it in a reckless manner.

After having heard the evidence, the court, presided by magistrate Joe Mifsud, found the accused guilty of negligent rather than reckless driving.

When deciding upon the punishment, the court took into consideration the fact that the accused had cooperated fully with the police.

It also fined the men €100 each and disqualified them from holding a driving licence for eight days.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.