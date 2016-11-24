Jailed 19 months, fined €4,000 for assaulting policeman

A man who assaulted a police constable and tried to steal his firearm has been jailed for 19 months and fined €4,000.

The incident happened shortly after 1pm yesterday at Palace square, where the constable was on guard duty.

The man, Abram Tekelu Solman, an Ethiopian, was arrested after a struggle with the officer and colleagues who rushed to his aid.

Wearing shabby jeans and sweater, with his hair in dreadlocks and with head constantly bent down, he spoke to his interpreter who in turn explained to the court that he could not say why he had behaved in that manner. The court was told that the accused was under much stress and that he was currently jobless.

He pleaded guilty to the charges when he was taken to court this morning.The charges included assault, attempting to steal the officer's firearm, injuring the officer and a warden, breaching public order and damaging the policeman's mobile phone.