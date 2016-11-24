Advert
Thursday, November 24, 2016, 18:05

Floor collapses in water treatment plant, investigation under way

A section of the flooring at the sewage treatment plant at Taċ-Ċumnija (near Anchor Bay) collapsed earlier today, the Water Services Corporation said.

The structural damage took place in a new section where treated sewage water is further 'polished' for use in agriculture.

It said the damage developed during testing of works by a contractor.

An investigation has been launched. 

In a separate statement, the government said it had appointed a number of experts to establish how the structural damage was caused.

