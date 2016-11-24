Fitch downgrades Bank of Valletta to 'BBB'; Outlook stable

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank of Valletta's (BoV) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Viability Rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and to 'bbb' from 'bbb+', respectively.

It has also affirmed the bank's Short-Term IDR at 'F2', Support Rating (SR) at '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No Floor'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.

"The downgrade of BoV reflects our view that its capitalisation is under pressure from increasing regulatory requirements and that its current capital ratios are not fully reflecting operational and market risks. We believe that although the bank is considering strengthening its capital through a new share offer, this would not be sufficient to meet all future requirements and for the bank to maintain its VR at 'bbb+" the ratings agency said.



"Although the bank has put in place a series of measures to reduce risks, we believe its risk controls continue to lack the depth required for the risks it faces in its operating environment."





Fitch said BoV's Issuer Default Rating is driven by the bank's intrinsic strength as indicated by theViability Rating.

"In assessing the bank's VR we have considered the strong franchise of BoV in Malta, where it has leading market shares, as well as a lack of geographical and business diversification. The bank's operations focus largely on commercial and retail businesses, which in turn have resulted in some concentrations towards government exposures and the real estate sector.



"The bank has stated its intention to reduce such concentrations but, given the domestic operating environment, alternatives are limited. This, in our view, also continues to put pressure on its risk appetite and underwriting standards. Further, risk controls in the non-credit-risk division have not evolved in line with the growth of certain businesses. While the Maltese regulatory framework has improved over the past few years, its implementation is less thorough than in EU countries with the most stringent framework."



It noted that the bank's balance sheet grew 8% in the financial year to September 2016, following strong growth in deposits, which were partially invested in investment-grade EU bank and government securities. Although the concentration of Maltese government bonds has reduced, it remains the bank's largest sovereign risk.



"By writing off a portion of its impaired loans in FY16, the bank has demonstrated a proactive attitude towards reducing the stock of its impaired loans on its balance sheet, which fell to 5.1% of gross loans (from 6.7% at end-FY15). This figure, however, remains higher than average in similar operating environments. Coverage of impaired loans of 87% compares well internationally."



Fitch said the BoV's Short-Term IDR, which is the higher of the two ratings mapped to 'BBB', continues to reflect the bank's robust funding and liquidity.

"BoV's deposit base is robust, underpinned by a leading domestic franchise, an improving loan/deposit ratio (which reached a comfortable 44% at end-FY16), while unencumbered liquid assets remain stable at a high 16% of total assets."

It added that BoV's Support Ratings (SRs) of '5' and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'No Floor' reflected its view that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that a bank becomes non-viable, after the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism come into effect. This provides a framework for resolving banks that require senior creditors to be involved in burden sharing when necessary.