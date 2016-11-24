Father and son jailed for theft

A father and son from Georgia were jailed today after they were found guilty of having broken into two private residences in Għajnsielem.

Akaki Shengelia, 55, and Valeriani Shengelia, 32, were condemned to 20 and 15 months imprisonment respectively.

The court, presided by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, took into consideration the accused 's early guilty plea and the fact that they cooperated fully with the police.

Inspector Edel Mary Camilleri prosecuted.