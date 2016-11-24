Carnival Village gets permit go-ahead

The long-awaited carnival village, branded the Malta Carnival Experience, should be completed by June 2019, after the planning board gave the green light this afternoon.

Architect William Lewis explained that the village, built at the Marsa Government Garage site, will not only host warehouses where enthusiasts can build floats, but it will also be a touristic destination, providing visitors with information about the history of carnival celebrations in Malta. The site will in fact host a museum and a multi visual experience hall.

A previous planning permit had approved the pulling down of existing structures and the removal of asbestos from the site.

The application discussed today covers the construction of 18 large warehouses for floats, eight smaller ones for the building of maskaruni and the sewing of costumes, a visitors’ centre, a dance studio, a souvenir shop, an audio-visual room, a museum and a cafeteria.

The developers are planning on digging a trench along the site to investigate whether there are any archaeological remains since it is close to the harbour area.

There will also be offices, showers and a kitchenette accessible for all, and a space where the enthusiasts can dispose of material once carnival activities are over.

The project will have a ring road around it, parts of which will host parking spots.

Although the site needs 72 parking spots at any one time, a total of 90 will be provided.

The architect noted that the operator will remain the Arts Council Malta, so an application for operations permit will be submitted soon.

The proposal was recommended for approval, on condition, among others, of monitoring by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

All eight board members present for the hearing voted in favour.