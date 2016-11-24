Boy, 5, hit by car in Naxxar
A five-year-old Italian boy was injured this afternoon when he was hit by a car while crossing School Street, Naxxar, soon after leaving school.
The police said the incident happened at about 2pm when the boy was hit by a Mercedes that was being driven by a 39-year-old man from Mosta.
The boy's injuries were described as serious.
