Actavis to lay off 200 workers by end of next year

Pharmaceutical company Actavis will be laying off 200 workers by the end of next year as part of a "consolidation" exercise following its takeover by Teva.

The announcement was made this morning by Economy Minister Chris Cardona during a news conference in which he said that a task force had been formed to help workers find alternative employment.

The minister said the government could "guarantee" that none of the affected workers would spend a single day on the jobless register. This did not mean that the government would itself offer employment to these workers, he clarified.

"Other pharmaceutical companies like Aurobindo have already expressed their willingness to take some of the workers on board," Dr Cardona said.

He added that the number of vacancies in the pharmaceutical sector at present exceeded the number of layoffs.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo expressed his disappointment regarding the timing and the company's attitude towards its workers.

"This is not the right way to treat workers, especially a few weeks before Christmas," he said.

"The fact that we are pro-business does not mean that we would take such things lightly," added.

Jobsplus chief Clyde Caruana said that the government agency had already identified at least 120 vacancies.

Actavis Limited employs 540 workers at its two plants in Bulebel and Ħal Far.

The redundancies, which will hit 50 operators, 50 lab analysts and employees in the IT and human resources department, will mostly hit the Ħal Far plant.