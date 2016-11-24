Advert
400 tonnes of rubbish expected to be cleared from Nwadar national park

'A national dump rather than a national park'

Nwadar national park. File photo

A total 400 tonnes of rubbish are expected to be cleared from Nwadar national park in a clean up operation, Infrastructure Minister Joe Mizzi said today.

During a visit to the area, Mr Mizzi said a lot of the clean up was being carried out manually to protect the surrounding environment.

He said that despite the various education campaigns, people still insisted on dumping their rubbish.

In fact, 150 people were caught dumping in the area since the clean up began.

Environment Minister Jose Herrera said the area was, at the moment, a national dump rather than a national park.

He said the park’s management would get its own vote in the budget.

CCTV cameras were also set up in the area to discourage dumping.

The minister appealed for more respect and said dumping would no longer be tolerated.

