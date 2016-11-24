Advert
Thursday, November 24, 2016, 10:58

Valletta lose Falcone and Pani for Mosta clash

Two-match ban for Floriana forward Fontanella

Valletta’s Claudio Pani checks on the condition of Sliema captain Mark Scerri after the latter was felled by a challenge from the Italian midfielder. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Champions Valletta will be without two first-choice players for their BOV Premier League game against Mosta on Sunday after Argentine striker Federico Falcone and Italian midfielder Claudio Pani received a one-match ban by the Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner yesterday.

Falcone and Pani were both sanctioned after collecting their fourth yellow card in Valletta’s 2-1 victory over Sliema Wanderers.

For their part, Mosta will have to make do without Francis Onwudinjo after the Nigerian wing-back was given a one-match ban after  picking up his fourth booking in the 1-0 defeat to Balzan.

Floriana striker Mario Fonta-nella has paid a heavy price for his dismissal in his side’s 2-1 victory over Pembroke Athleta last weekend as the Italian received a two-match ban.

Fontanella was shown a straight red card by referee Alan Mario Sant after he was adjudged to have elbowed Pembroke Athleta de-fender Adrian Borg after just seven minutes of Sunday’s game at the Victor Tedesco Stadium.

The two-match ban means that Fontanella will miss Floriana’s league games against St Andrews on Saturday and the clash with leaders Balzan on December 4.

Pembroke Athleta have also lost two important players for their meeting with Balzan on Sunday as Italian midfielder Paltemio Barbetti and Serbian defender Zoran Levnaic were suspended for four yellow cards.

Bruno Oliveira will miss the game for Balzan after the Brazilian received his fourth booking in the win over Mosta.

Doncic suspended

St Andrews coach Danilo Doncic was hit with a two-match touchline ban after his late dismissal in the 1-1 draw against Birkirkara on Saturday.

Doncic was ordered off the bench after contesting San Marino referee Leonardo Guidi’s decision to assign five minutes of added time.

Apart from Doncic, St Andrews had Dale Camilleri receiving a one-match ban after the towering midfielder earned his fourth caution in the Birkirkara draw.

