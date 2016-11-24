Sporting briefs

Ki out: Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng is set to miss their next two Premier League matches with a toe injury which will keep him out for about two weeks. Ki has featured in all five of the club’s league games since American Bob Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin as manager. The 27-year-old was left out of the team for Swansea’s 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday.

McNair: Sunderland’s Paddy McNair is facing a lengthy spell out after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament. McNair, who can play in defence or midfield, sustained the injury in the 42nd minute of Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League home win over Hull as he closed down Curtis Davies, although he did not come off until the 88th minute.

AFC Congress: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has cancelled February’s extraordinary congress in Kuala Lumpur to elect three additional members on the new FIFA Council. The AFC had set Feb. 28 as the new date for the meeting after the extraordinary congress in Goa was postponed in September but the regional body will now meet in Bahrain in conjunction with the FIFA Congress in May 2017. Asia’s three additional seats on the new council include one reserved for a woman.

Bale: Real Madrid are sweating over the fitness of Gareth Bale ahead of their showdown with arch-rivals Barcelona on Dec. 3, after the Wales international limped out of their 2-1 win at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday. Bale injured his right ankle a little less than an hour into the contest in Lisbon. “Gareth suffered more of an ankle twist than a knock, but we will have to wait and see ,” coach Zinedine Zidane said.

Sounders: Seattle Sounders are one game away from completing an unlikely turnaround and reaching the MLS Cup final for the first time. Nicolas Lodeiro scored the winning goal from a second-half penalty as hosts Sounders beat Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Tuesday in the first leg of the Western Conference Championship series in Seattle. The second leg of the series is scheduled for Sunday in Commerce City, Colorado. The winners advance to the MLS Cup final against the Eastern Conference champions.