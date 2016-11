Larsson quits Helsingborg following fan attack

Former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson has resigned as coach of relegated Helsingborg after he and his striker son Jordan were attacked by masked fans following their play-off defeat by Halmstad.

The southern Swedish club said yesterday that the 45-year-old former Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United forward was leaving with immediate effect, adding that he had chosen to walk away without a severance payment.

Larsson and his 19-year-old son were met by a hail of chairs and flags as they went to commiserate with supporters following their relegation on Sunday, and Jordan was struck by masked fans demanding the shirt off his back.

“Myself, the board, Henrik Larsson and the rest of the leadership team, together with the players, in solidarity bear the responsibility for this relegation,” club director Mats-Ola Schulze said in a statement.

“We are obviously very grateful for the financial solution. I, together with the board, want to thank Henrik for the comprehensive restructuring that has been done in the football organisation during 2015 and 2016,” he added.

Larsson, a former Helsingborg player, took over as manager in January, 2015.