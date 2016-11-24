Advert
Thursday, November 24, 2016, 08:51

Granada suspend Barral after bust-up

Granada have provisionally suspended striker David Barral after an incident involving his team-mate Isaac Cuenca, the La Liga side said.

Granada daily newspaper Ideal reported that Barral punched former Barcelona winger Cuenca after an argument during lunch at the team’s training ground on Monday.

Granada are bottom with five points from 12 games and are the only Spanish top flight team without a win this season.

Spaniard Barral, 33, joined Granada in January after a short spell at United Arab Emirates club Al Dhafra.

