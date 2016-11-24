FIFA’s Infantino wants video replays at 2018 World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is hoping video replays will be used at the 2018 World Cup in Russia to help referees avoid serious mistakes during the tournament.

Speaking to reporters after the first executive summit of the world governing body yesterday, he said video replays could help with decisions on penalties, goals and red cards.

“It will not answer all the questions a referee can have but it will help them not to make serious mistakes,” Infantino said at the regional gathering of FAs.

“How? With a referee in front of a TV monitor who looks at the footage and in the space of two, three, four seconds can advise the field referee if he is asked or if he has not seen a serious mistake. Once again, it would be for game-changing decisions – goals, penalties and red cards.”