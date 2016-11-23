Life sentences for Khmer Rouge leaders upheld by Cambodian court

A top Cambodian court has upheld the life sentences of the two most senior surviving members of the Khmer Rouge regime, which was responsible for the deaths of 1.7 million people.

The Supreme Court Chamber said the 2014 verdict by a UN.-assisted Khmer Rouge tribunal was "appropriate" given the gravity of the crimes and roles of the two defendants - Khieu Samphan, 85, the Khmer Rouge head of state, and Nuon Chea, 90, the right-hand man to the communist group's late leader Pol Pot.

The two men, who were sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity, sat impassively as the lengthy verdict was read out on Wednesday.

About 1.7 million people are estimated to have died from starvation, disease and executions during the 1975-79 Khmer Rouge rule.