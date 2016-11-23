FBI clears Brad Pitt over alleged altercation with son

The FBI has said Brad Pitt will face no charges over an alleged altercation with one of his children on a private plane.

An investigation into the reported clash between the actor and his 15-year-old adopted son Maddox has been closed after a "review of the circumstances", the agency said.

The alleged incident happened just days before Pitt's wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce on September 19.

An FBI spokeswoman told the Press Association: "In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation.

"No charges have been filed in this matter."

In September, the FBI said it was gathering facts about the reported incident on the plane and it would "evaluate whether an investigation at the federal level will be pursued".

A probe into whether Pitt, 52, was abusive was also conducted by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

The inquiry was closed earlier this month with no finding of wrongdoing by the actor, who is currently promoting his new film Allied alongside his co-star Marion Cotillard.

A representative for Jolie said at the time the actress was "relieved" that the DCFS investigation was over.

"Angelina said from the beginning that she felt she had to take action for the health of the family and is relieved that after their eight-week involvement, the DCFS is now satisfied the safeguards are put in place that will allow the children to heal," a statement read.

Custody of Pitt and Jolie's six children has been the primary issue in their divorce. Jolie, 41, is seeking sole custody of the children - Maddox, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10 and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - while Pitt is seeking joint custody.

Jolie's representatives said earlier this month that an agreement on custody had been reached, although the final terms will be part of the couple's divorce judgment when it is entered.

Jolie filed for divorce in September citing irreconcilable differences. She and Pitt, who were married for two years and together for 12 years, first met while playing married spies in the 2005 film Mr And Mrs Smith, when Pitt was still married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston.