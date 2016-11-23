India’s GM Ramesh wins Malta Open

India Grand Master Ramesh RB is the winner of the 2016 Malta International Open which was held last week at the Imperial Hotel, Sliema.

The tournament saw the participation of 248 players from 40 countries. No fewer than 210 of those in the seven-day competition came from abroad.

Players from as far as the United States, India and Mongolia were all present but it was Ramesh who emerged winner with 7.5 points out of a possible nine.

Included in the entry list were four Grand Masters and several International Masters – all vying for the €4,500 prize-fund.

Bayarsaikhan Gundavaa was the winner of the 2015 edition. The Mongolia GM had secured first place with eight points out of nine games to claim the title.

A number of amateurs also achieved glory in this year’s Open, winning their category prizes.

Among them was Robert Zerafa who, after claiming the Malta Championship earlier this year, confirmed himself as the top player on the local scene, winning the Best Maltese Category award at the Imperial Hotel hall.

Organised by Clarence Psaila, in conjunction with Chessorg.de, the Malta International Open has grown steadily along the years, both in numbers and recognition. Since its first edition in 2011, the participation list doubled.

There was coverage of the Malta Open on international websites and chess portals in Germany, Sweden, England and Italy, besides Malta.

This year, the tournament was made possible thanks to the financial support of the Malta Tourism Authority and Marion Mizzi Wellbeing.