A test of stamina in Pembroke downhill

One of the riders goes airborne in the Pembroke downhill race.

The Malta Mountain Bike Association held its final competition of the season with a typical downhill race in Pembroke, earlier this month.

The track was planned specifically for this race where each cyclist had to tackle ramps and burms at the BMX track before dealing with a series of slopes all the way down to the seafront.

Apart from technical skills, participants also required physical and mental effort as they sped along the circuit. Each rider had to do two runs with the best time taken into consideration.

Robert Magro sprung a surprise as he was the fastest on the day with a time of 2:19:11. He was followed closely by Damien Camilleri (2:20:19) as Wayne Zammit (2:24:25) came in third.

Gabriella Veneziani made it home in 3:12:94 in the category for girls.

Magro was pleased to secure his first downhill race this season.

“Perhaps, the determining factor was my riding stamina rather than the technicality of the course,” he reckoned after the race was over.

Electronic Timing, by ARRTS, was used to determine the split-second difference separating some of the top contenders as Wheel Wizard were the sponsors along with the support of H2O and Go&Fun.

As the association winds down its activities for the year with the annual presentations night on Friday, plans are already underway for the new season with special focus on the participation of the cross country team in the Games of Small States of Europe in San Marino.

Malta Mountain Bike Association president Pierre Zammit Endrich drew his conclusions after the first season of competitions under his tenure.

“It has been a year of sheer hard work by all the committee but the final result was very satisfying,” he said.

“Personally, I am pleased with the level achieved in event organisation and the commitment of our members.

“This encourages us to work harder in 2017.”