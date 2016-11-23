Announcements

ATTARD – WILFRID G., 23.11.2001. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alex, May, Kevin, Mark and Pierre, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a loving son, on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered by his dear mother Victoria née Attard, Auntie Carmen Attard, uncles, aunties and cousins. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FLYNN – MARY. Loving and cherished memories of a devoted mother on the anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by Francis and Marthese, Maureen, Rosemarie and her grandchildren.

TABONE. ln loving memory of our dearest father VICTOR, today being the 10th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John. He is also fondly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace. Amen.