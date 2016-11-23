Advert
Wednesday, November 23, 2016, 14:00

Is this the worst missed goal in the history of football?

An un-named striker in Serbia's Belgrade Zone League (equivalent to the fourth division) appears to be a contender for the worst missed goal in history award, having managed to do the seemingly impossible in front of an open goal.

 

See below.

 

 

