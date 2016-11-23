Astronauts prepare for Thanksgiving space food 'feast'

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Nasa astronaut Shane Kimbrough shared details about how the International Space Station crew will be spending their Thanksgiving 322 km above earth.

"I'm going to try and make it as much like home as we can," said the Expedition 50 commander in a video message where he held up packets of food he described as "a little bit different.

The packets included dehydrated turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, candied yams, and cherry-blueberry cobbler.

It will be a working holiday for the six person crew, which includes another US astronaut, Peggy Whitson, said Kimbrough.

"We're not going to get the day off like most folks in the United States," Kimbrough said. "We're going to work all day and then we're going to have a big evening dinner."

This is the second time Kimbrough will be celebrating Thanksgiving in space and the third for Whitson, who arrived at the orbiting lab Saturday.