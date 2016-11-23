$4.4 billion warship sidelined on commissioning trip

The US Navy's most technologically advanced warship, the new $4.4 billion destroyer USS Zumwalt has been stranded in harbour in Panama after developing an engineering fault on its commissioning trip.

"The timeline for repairs is being determined now," US Navy Cmdr. Ryan Perry told CNN.

The fault developed in the Panama Canal while the ship was on its way to join the US Third Fleet in the Pacific Ocean.

The 15,995 ton ship is characterised by slanting sides to deflect radar. Its weaponry includes vertically launched missiles.