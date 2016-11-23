Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says currency printer De La Rue has shelved plans to close part of its Malta operation and instead will expand its workforce. In another story, the newspaper says Maltese fishermen, particularly those who depend on the swordfish fishery, are up in arms following an international agreement to introduce quotas next year.

The Malta Independent says St George’s Park representatives have recommended that government considers making Mott Macdonald, the firm hired by the Planning Authority to draw up the Paceville master plan, refund any funds paid out of the public coffers to the firm, “once they failed to declare their conflict of interest”.

Malta Today says that MEPs investigating the Panama scandal have been stopped from visiting Malta.

In-Nazzjon says that Malta has issued the greatest number of residence permits from among European countries.

L-Orizzont says that rather than closing shop in Malta, De La Rue will be increasing its workforce to 500.