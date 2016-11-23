Sta Venera slip-road resurfacing works
Transport Malta will resurface the slip-road at the Regional Road, Sta Venera, tonight between 9pm and 5am.
The slip-road links the roundabout near St Philip's Hospital to Valley Road, Msida.
It will be closed while the works are in progress.
