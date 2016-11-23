Policeman slightly injured as man tries to grab his firearm

A policeman suffered slight injuries early this afternoon when he was assaulted on Palace Square by a man who tried to take his firearm.

The policeman was on duty outside the palace at 1.10pm when he was suddenly attacked.

He managed to fend off the attacker and was quickly assisted by other policemen.

The aggressor, a 27-year-old from Eritrea, was arrested and the police are investigating the reasons for the attack.

The policeman was hospitalised.