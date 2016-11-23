No bail for alleged aggressor of 83-year-old woman

A 51-year-old ex-army pensioner today pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring an 83-year-old woman in a violent at their residence in Ħamrun.

Louis Bonnici had been living with the alleged victim for 11 years even though the two were not related.

In the course of a heated argument at around 5pm yesterday, the woman’s shoulder was dislocated.

The prosecution objected to bail saying the offence was of a serious nature, the accused resided with the alleged victim and there was another victim involved in the incident who still had to testify and was recovering in hospital.

The defence pointed out that the accused was presumed innocent until proven guilty. Moreover, although Mr Bonnici had been residing with the victim for 11 years, he owned another property where he could take up residence.

The court, presided by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, denied bail on account of the extremely serious nature of the crime. The court said it was not convinced that the man would not try to approach his victim in the hope of avoiding a guilty judgment and the consequent punishment he would have to face.

Inspector Robert Vella prosecuted. Lawyer Leontine Calleja was defence counsel.