National Geographic Traveler names Malta among best for culture in 2017

Video: Malcolm Debono, YouTube

Malta has made it to the National Geographic Traveler list of Best Trips 2017.

Topping the culture section, National Geographic says about Malta that it is "embracing a reboot while holding fast to a formidable heritage".

Lisa Abend writes:

"Storied land of the Knights of Malta, home to three World Heritage sites—including the capital, Valletta—and a recent headline-grabber as a setting for the television phenomenon Game of Thrones, Malta pivoted toward the future with the 2015 inauguration of architect Renzo Piano’s reimagining of Valletta’s old City Gate, Parliament building, and Opera House.

Following Malta on the culture list are Papua New Guinea, Chengdu in China, Canton Uri in Switzerland, Guadeloupe islands, Georgia in the United States and the Cradle of Humankind visitor centre in South Africa.

The best for nature list is made up of Kauai in the United States, Finland, Baja California in Mexico, Banff in Canada, the cloud forests in Ecuador, Vin Dinarica in the western Balkans and tiger national parks in central India.

National Geographic's named as the best cities for 2017 Marrakech in Morocco, Madrid in Spain, Anchorage in the United States, Seoul in South Korea, Moscow in Russia, Cartagena in Colombia and Hamburg in Germany.