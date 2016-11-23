Melita promising to answer calls within one minute

Melita is promising to answer calls to its customer care centre in one minute from the time a customer chose the option to talk to a customer service representative.

Alternatively, customers would be offered a call-back option as soon as a customer service representative became available.

The company said in a statement today that customers who recently needed to get in touch with the company’s customer care centre experienced shorter call waiting times.

The company said that information about the average call waiting time to reach Melita’s customer care centre for the previous week would be made available publicly on Melita’s website.

This would make the company the only telecoms provider in Malta to publish its customer care centre response times.

“Our customers have given us very important feedback about the time it takes to reach our customer care teams by phone. We listened to these comments and we worked hard to improve the performance of our customer care centre.

"We will continue working hard to satisfy our customers’ expectations and to serve our customers better,” Darko Popovic, head of customer care at Melita said.