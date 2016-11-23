Medserv awarded contract for logistics support to Eni North Africa

Medserv has been re-awarded a contract by Eni North Africa (EniNa) to provide logistics base and associated services for its exploration activities taking place offshore and onshore Libya.

The contract duration is for one year with the possibility of extending for another year. It comes into effect on January 1. These services are to be carried out at the company’s Malta base at the Freeport.

In addition to the two-year major logistic and base support contract that came to market in 2016 for offshore Libya activity, this contract consolidated the business pipe line for Medserv Operations and work levels for the Malta operation were expected to be high in the next three years.