Manuel Mallia, Konrad Mizzi lead Gulf trade missions

Ministers Manuel Mallia and Konrad Mizzi have returned from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where they led trade missions.

They addressed a number of conferences organised by Trade Malta, Finance Malta, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.

Dr Mallia said that 134 companies in Malta hold shared in UAE companies. .

He underlined the fact that it is up to 30 per cent cheaper to set up a business in Malta than in any other EU country and also pointed out that Malta will be opening an embassy in Abu Dhabi to consolidate the excellent relations between the two countries.