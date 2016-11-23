Man who allegedly stabbed brother remanded in custody

A 23-year-old man who in the early hours of Tuesday was involved in an argument with his brother in the family residence in Sta Venera was today remanded in custody after facing multiple charges related to the violent incident.

Carlos Calleja was charged with placing the life of his elder brother, Emanuel, in imminent danger when at around 2.45am he stabbed him with a pointed instrument, grievously injuring him.

He was also charged with being in possession of a weapon, threatening his brother, driving in a reckless manner, speeding, and disobeying police orders.

The court, presided by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, heard that the victim was still recovering in hospital although he was no longer in danger of dying. The accused only suffered scratches and slight injuries in the course of the fight.

The defence explained that the two brothers ran a business from a garage annexed to the family residence. Their mother, who lives in the house and who was present in the courtroom, was a widow. The accused pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

The defence informed the court that the accused could offer an alternative address by taking up residence in another property in Msida which belonged to his mother.

It was pointed out that this was a very delicate scenario since the accused and the victim were brothers residing under the same roof and running a business together. The court heard that the garage depended upon the two men to function well. In fact, the defence remarked, since the victim was still in hospital and the accused faced possible imprisonment, the garage would probably have to be temporarily shut down.

The prosecution objected to bail since the proceedings were still in a premature stage. It was also noted that there were witnesses who still had to testify and moreover both brothers were in contact with the mother.

The court denied bail but accepted a suggestion by the defence to advise the Prison Director to ensure that the accused was kept in conditions best suited for his age.

Turning to the miserable mother, seated at the back of the courtroom, the magistrate said: "You are torn between your two sons. Remember that you are a mother to both and you will be so till the end."

Inspector Elliott Magro prosecuted. Lawyer Roberto Montalto was defence counsel.