Malta releases pictures of new egg-shaped building for Brussels EU summits
The forthcoming Maltese presidency of the European Union has released pictures of the new Europa Building in Brussels that will host meetings of EU heads of government.
Europa Building is expected to be opened during the Maltese presidency.
EurActiv.com said the egg-shaped building locked into a glass cube is nearly complete. Its construction has been kept low key, since the then British Prime Minister David Cameron slammed what he thought was a typically unnecessary EU expense.
Pictures by Ray Attard – EU2017MT.
