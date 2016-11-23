Justice minister makes privilege complaint over 'lying' claim

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici has raised a breach of privilege complaint against Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, saying it was unacceptable that he had been accused of 'lying' to parliament.

The comment was made by Dr Azzopardi in a statement regarding a 4% commission which Henley and Partners are reportedly being given on the sale of government stock.

Interjecting, Dr Azzopardi said he was asking the Chair to investigate the minister's comments before the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee on March 16 when he was asked about the payments given to Henley and had not mentioned the commission on the sale of government stock over and above other payments.

Dr Bonnici said Nationalist MP was persisting in a lie.